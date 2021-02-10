$36.30 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce sales of $36.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $86.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $162.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.80 million to $169.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $171.87 million, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $175.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ladder Capital.

LADR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

In other news, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $30,681.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 493,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $3,671,290. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ladder Capital by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 199,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ladder Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

