360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Up 9.1%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 7,381,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 2,514,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

