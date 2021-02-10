36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Trading Up 8%

Shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) were up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 786,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 870,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $181.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Get 36Kr alerts:

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 28.36% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.