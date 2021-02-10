$37.85 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report $37.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $41.00 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $17.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $116.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $119.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $180.35 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $219.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 399,236 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $30,996,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $211.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $217.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

