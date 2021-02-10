3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 57,619 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.14% of 3D Systems worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 69.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.