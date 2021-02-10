3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Down 7%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) was down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $51.48. Approximately 7,248,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 23,643,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

