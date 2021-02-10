3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,864 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of 3M worth $127,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 281,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.02. 36,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.76. The company has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

