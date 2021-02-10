$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to post $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.14 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $16.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $167.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

