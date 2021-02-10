$4.82 EPS Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post earnings of $4.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.20. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $2.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $20.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $21.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $21.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $23.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

NYSE WHR opened at $199.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.61 and its 200 day moving average is $185.64. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6,497.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 23.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

