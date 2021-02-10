40,170 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Baker Tilly Financial LLC

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 110,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 26,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 49,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 959,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 353,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.49. 248,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,940,229. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.96.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.