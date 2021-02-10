41,676 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Baker Tilly Financial LLC

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. 75,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,185,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

