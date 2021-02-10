42,693 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $65,345,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $45,315,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $9,887,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,988,667 shares of company stock worth $121,858,668.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

