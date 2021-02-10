43,305 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. 1,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,562. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $318,559 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.