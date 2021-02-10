$45.94 Million in Sales Expected for PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) to report sales of $45.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.15 million and the lowest is $45.73 million. PRGX Global posted sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year sales of $163.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.11 million to $163.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $165.32 million, with estimates ranging from $165.14 million to $165.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PRGX Global.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

PRGX stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. PRGX Global has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PRGX Global during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 19.9% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 142,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.