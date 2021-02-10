$454.64 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce sales of $454.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $463.70 million. Twilio reported sales of $331.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.70.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $406.57 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $411.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,408,004. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,192,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 534,407.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after buying an additional 149,634 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.