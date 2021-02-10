$494.53 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report $494.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $498.30 million and the lowest is $490.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $305.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

