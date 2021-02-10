$5.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report $5.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 billion and the highest is $5.85 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $24.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.38 billion to $25.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.44 billion to $34.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.72.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $10,563,750 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after purchasing an additional 674,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

