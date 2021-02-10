$5.83 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post sales of $5.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $6.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $10.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $14.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.36 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $51.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

A number of research analysts have commented on SELB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $525.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

