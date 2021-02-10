$512.07 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report $512.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.00 million and the highest is $532.10 million. At Home Group reported sales of $397.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $542,510.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,440,642. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOME opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

