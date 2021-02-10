52,023 Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,561 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WORK opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.02 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

