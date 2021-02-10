5,722 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.47. The company had a trading volume of 103,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,939. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $359.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

