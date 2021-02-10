5,961 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,961 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,677,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $422.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $430.53.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.45.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

