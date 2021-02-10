6,100 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. PayPal accounts for about 1.4% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,778 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $281.01. The stock had a trading volume of 207,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,754. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $286.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $329.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

