61,413 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,413 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,516,000. Shopify comprises 9.5% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Shopify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 64.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,881,000 after acquiring an additional 149,189 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 960.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,399,000 after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 104.9% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Shopify by 109.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,617,000 after acquiring an additional 96,203 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,457.21 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,453.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,182.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,056.85. The stock has a market cap of $177.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.74, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.