61,413 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,413 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,516,000. Shopify makes up approximately 9.5% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Shopify at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Shopify by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,457.21 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,453.49. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,182.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,056.85. The company has a market cap of $177.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.
Shopify Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
