63,377 Shares in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Manchester United as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

MANU has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MANU traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. 423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,965. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $616.01 million, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

