635,938 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 635,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,485,000. Peloton Interactive makes up 13.2% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Peloton Interactive as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 82.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 67.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 160,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $3,723,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $148.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,110.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average of $112.91.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 697,405 shares of company stock worth $88,044,764 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.55.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

