$7.87 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post $7.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.53 million to $9.00 million. Merus posted sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $28.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 million to $29.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.14 million, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $33.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

MRUS opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $802.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after buying an additional 85,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merus by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

