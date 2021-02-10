70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect 70489 (PAA.TO) to post earnings of C$0.54 per share for the quarter.
70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.
70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile
See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.