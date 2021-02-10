$726.46 Million in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report $726.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720.00 million and the highest is $735.50 million. GMS posted sales of $761.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GMS has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $34.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 283,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in GMS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GMS by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 263,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

