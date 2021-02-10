$74.71 Million in Sales Expected for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will post $74.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.70 million and the highest is $74.71 million. Talend reported sales of $66.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $283.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.20 million to $283.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $314.67 million, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $317.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

TLND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Talend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 85.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLND opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.