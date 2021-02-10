77,871 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 412,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 74,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 740,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,950,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

