$786.17 Million in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report sales of $786.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $794.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. Marvell Technology Group reported sales of $717.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

MRVL stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $323,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 343,120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

