7G Capital Management LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

7G Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Discovery accounts for about 1.3% of 7G Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Discovery by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. 26,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,934,719. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $49.94.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

