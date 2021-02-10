$82.71 Million in Sales Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post sales of $82.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.41 million. Vicor reported sales of $63.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $295.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.30 million to $295.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $374.25 million, with estimates ranging from $373.00 million to $375.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vicor.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.33 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $103.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.27.

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $47,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,451,000 after buying an additional 124,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vicor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,761,000 after buying an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vicor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

