8,779 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.07.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $206.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

