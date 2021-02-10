8X8 PROTOCOL Trading Down 4.1% This Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $88,576.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000467 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000113 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001695 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001095 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

