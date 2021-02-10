$93.47 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post $93.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.44 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $87.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $365.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.67 million to $381.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $366.93 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $381.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

FCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

FCF stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

