96,583 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $89.14. 208,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

