$97.05 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post sales of $97.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.08 million and the lowest is $93.01 million. Euronav posted sales of $383.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $648.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.99 million to $680.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $861.35 million, with estimates ranging from $838.04 million to $884.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EURN. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,688 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,704 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,291,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $105,467,000 after purchasing an additional 430,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 380,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $2,973,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

