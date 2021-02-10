$97.87 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to announce $97.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.39 million to $99.80 million. Invitae reported sales of $66.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $278.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.16 million to $279.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $455.61 million, with estimates ranging from $450.70 million to $460.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invitae.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

NYSE NVTA opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. Invitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 727,649 shares of company stock valued at $36,011,709. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Invitae by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invitae by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

