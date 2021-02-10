A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ AMRK traded down $5.55 on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. 2,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,443. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $222.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 59,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,653 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

