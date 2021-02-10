A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Down 15.2%

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) fell 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.92. 3,957,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 1,134,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $760.94 million, a PE ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,889 shares of company stock worth $142,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

