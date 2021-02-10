AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 1,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 633% from the average daily volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.