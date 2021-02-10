AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $413.41 Million

Equities analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to announce $413.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $412.60 million to $414.22 million. AAR posted sales of $553.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AAR by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AAR by 18.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AAR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in AAR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AAR by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

