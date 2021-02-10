Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Update

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a growth of 1,020.6% from the January 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AAALF stock remained flat at $$20.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

