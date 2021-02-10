Aave 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.87 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Aave has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and approximately $1.87 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $515.01 or 0.01155667 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aave has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00060329 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.58 or 0.05591023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045062 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00032507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,366,184 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

