Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 2,333 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$9.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as focuses on the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

