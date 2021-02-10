Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lowered by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 49,721 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $125.72. The company had a trading volume of 138,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,432. The company has a market capitalization of $222.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.16. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $125.80.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

