AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to post sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.68 billion and the highest is $13.48 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $8.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $55.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.54 billion to $60.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

